Police probe car fire near Leverington school

An investigation has been launched into a car fire that was started deliberately outside a village primary school.
Emergency crews were called to the incident near the Leverington Primary School, in Church End, shortly after 5.30am on Friday. One unit from the Wisbech station spent just over an hour at the scene tackling the flames. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with Fenland Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.