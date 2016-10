Following last weeks appeal, police are still urgently seeking 24-year-old Billy Gray.

William (Billy) Morris Gray, of Sutton St James, remains wanted on suspicion of outstanding criminal damage and assault offences.

Anyone with information concerning Gray’s current whereabouts is asked to contact PC Shaun Haslam at Spalding Police Station via the 101 number.

Officers believe that he may be in the area of Wisbech.