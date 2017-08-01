Bandstand gets a note worthy make-over

Wisbech Park bandstand has been restored to its former Edwardian glory following a £62,000 refurbishment which included a new thief proof roof.

The sound of music returned to the 109-year-old centrepiece for a special unveiling ceremony.

Wisbech mayor Steve Tierney was invited to cut a ribbon to mark the culmination of the revamp project, along with his wife, mayoress Marie Tierney.

The restoration, funded with £30,000 from not-for-profit organisation WREN and £32,113 from the Fenland Council’s Section 106 funding, has ensured the historic gem can be enjoyed for generations to come.

In a speech at the re-opening ceremony, Bob Ollier the council’s parks and open spaces manager said the project topped off years of hard work to develop Wisbech Park.

He said: “I feel privileged to see the park today and the transformation that has been undertaken in the 14 years that I have worked at Fenland District Council. It has been a long journey but we have now arrived.”

The renovation work included a new thief-proof roof, a new floor, installing new electrics and lighting, refurbishing all the ironwork, and surrounding railings and gates, and repairing and levelling the paving slabs.

Cheryl Raynor, WREN’s grant manager for Cambridgeshire, said: “It’s wonderful to see the bandstand restored to its former glory and ready to be used once again as a fabulous base for entertaining people across Wisbech and the surrounding areas. WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”