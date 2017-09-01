Total wipe-out - Conservatives make a clean sweep in Wisbech Town Council by-election

Wisbech Town Council has three new faces and is now 100 per cent Tory run following the Waterlees Village by-election.

Turn-out for Thursday’s poll was low - 17.24 per cent - despite lots of publicity for the vote on social media sites. There were six spoilt papers.

It began as a straight two-way fight with both the Conservatives and Labour each fielding three candidates for the three seats left vacant following the resignations of former councillors - Alan Lay, Mike and Virginia Bucknor - and ended with a complete blue rinse.

Votes cast: Amy Broad (Lab) – 255; Laura Cobb (Con) – 425 (elected); Kathleen Dougall (Lab) – 252; Andrew Lynn (Con) – 394 (elected); Andrew Maul (Con) – 381 (elected) and Dean Reeves – 226.