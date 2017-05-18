Prince’s Trust programme offer for Wisbech young people

A new programme for young adults who are not in work or education will begin in Wisbech next week.

Staff from the Cambridge Regional College are offering the 12 week Prince’s Trust course at the St Peter’s Church Hall from next Monday, May 22.

The programme is aimed at people aged between 16 and 25 who are not in education, employment or training.

It includes a range of projects, teamwork, careers advice and work experience and is intended to provide a big boost to participants’ job prospects.

Officials say three quarters of all the people who complete the programme either find work or enrol on an education programme within three months of finishing it.

Course leader Kim Chapman said: “The Prince’s Trust programme gives everyone an extra chance.

“It improves confidence, teamwork and employability, and enables you to gain a recognised qualification.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity, it’s free and you don’t lose your benefits if you take part.”

Anyone interested in taking part, phone Kim on 07583 028024 or email KChapman@camre.ac.uk or KONeill@camre.ac.uk.