Proposals for Adult Social Care will transform services in Cambridgeshire as video is released highlighting work

New budget proposals from Cambridgeshire County Council have put the transformation of adult social care at the top of the agenda.

The plans outline how the council will invest in the long term sustainability of adult social care.

Cambs County Council releases video highlighting work of its reablement services team - Patricia Mott explains how she has been helped.

An example of how the council is innovating within adult social care is showcased in special video showing the council’s reablement service. Residents, staff and a councillor talk about how the lives of vulnerable adults, who have received care, can be positively changed by helping them regain their independence and quality of life and reduce their need for expensive adult social care.

The forthcoming budget plans fully recognise that, both nationally and locally, adult social care is under great pressure from an ageing population and increased complexity of need. In addition, Cambridgeshire is expecting a greater than average increase in the number of older residents living in the county, potentially placing further strain on adult social care budgets and services.

As well as identifying ways to transform services, councillors are also fighting for a fairer deal from Government across a range of services, including adult social care and school funding. Shire Counties receive less funding than other types of Local Authorities across a range of services. The campaign, working with other Shire Councils across the country comes at a time when the Government is consulting on a national funding formula.

Delivery of £31m of cuts in this financial year is currently on track, but the council goes in to its budget planning round this autumn with a £37.5 million gap between the money it receives from the government, from council tax, business rates and the income it makes – and the amount it needs to spend on services. Councillors will be discussing a set of proposals at their service committees to help bridge this funding gap.

These include a falls prevention plan to reduce the number of people needing hospital stays and care due to slips, trips and falls.

Better winter planning, including a significant investment in reablement staff numbers, more social workers and more interim beds for people leaving hospital.

Reviewing the council’s Contributions Policy making sure the way in which people contribute to their care is in line with policies in other local authorities

The budget proposals will be going to the Adults Committee tomorrow (Thursday) and are available at www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk.

All budget ideas to be discussed at committees over the coming month are still proposals. In parallel with discussions by Members, Cambridgeshire County Council will also be launching public consultation which will have two stages. Firstly small targeted focus groups will help shape budget proposals as they develop and subsequently a household survey, online survey and talking to members of the public at community events will provide further feedback on ideas and suggestions.