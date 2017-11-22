Public can have their say on proposed ‘blue light hub’ for Wisbech including new police station

Exciting plans for a ‘blue light’ hub in Wisbech are set to be unveiled on Monday (27) at a public meeting to discuss the proposals.

Jason Ablewhite, Cambridgeshire’s police and crime commissioner, is holding an open meeting at the town council chambers on North Brink to outline plans for a new police station for the town.

A spokesman for Mr Ablewhite’s office said the scheme is still in the very early days but explained the aim is to build an extension to the existing fire station on Churchill Road to house a state of the art police station.

She said the current station, which adjoins the former magistrates’ court off Nene Parade, is considered unfit for purpose.

The public will have a chance to listen to details of the proposed new police station, which the spokesman said would create a ‘blue light hub’ housing all three emergency services: fire, ambulance and police, in one place.

They will also be able to give their views prior to a formal consultation and the planning process getting underway.

The spokesman said it is likely should the new proposal go-ahead the lease on the current police station would be terminated.

Superintended Andy Gipp from Cambridgeshire Constabulary will also be at the meeting which will run from 7pm to 9pm on Monday and is open to all Wisbech residents.

The spokesman added: “More details about what is being proposed will be talked through at the meeting, it is not possible to give more details at this stage and there are no artist’s impressions of what it might look like at the moment.

“More will be revealed on Monday, and I would urge anyone interested to attend the meeting.”