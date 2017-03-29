Pupils become Mini Professors at Emneth nursery

Youngsters at a West Norfolk village nursery became mini professors for a day, thanks to the support of parents.

Children at the Emneth Nursery School enjoyed the session after winning sufficient votes in a Facebook competition run by the organisation, which offers science classes specially aimed at pre-school children.

The school’s headteacher Holly Bowman said science was a key part of the curriculum at the school, which is currently calling for a long-term settlement to secure funding for nursery schools like theirs.

They fear they could be forced to close if current funding structures are not secured beyond the present arrangements, which are due to end in 2020.

Cathryn and Mark Remmington, from Mini Professors, are pictured above with youngsters from the school’s Orchard class.