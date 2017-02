The Queen has left West Norfolk this morning following her Christmas and New Year break on the Sandringham estate.

The 90-year-old monarch boarded a train from Lynn’s railway station shortly before 11am to return to London, having spent the past seven weeks in the borough.

The Queen arrives at King's Lynn Train Station, to take the train back to London after her winter break at Sandringham - The Queen get on the train.

Yesterday, the Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate 65 years on the throne, a Sapphire Jubilee.