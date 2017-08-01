Remembering Chatteris’ Passchendaele heroes 100 years on

Chatteris Branch Royal British Legion commemorated the first day of the Battle of Passchendaele with a short service at the war memorial yesterday (Monday).

Four men, with links to Chatteris, who are listed on the memorial, were killed on July 31 100 years ago. Their lives and sacrifice were remembered during an ‘Every Man Remembered’ (EMR) ceremony held at 11am.

Branch Standard Bearers Robin Lake and Janice Baynes were on duty and several members of the branch and public attended, along with members of the youth section.

Major Norman Larke officiated proceedings, reciting the exhortation and leading the two minutes’ silence. Short biographies of the four men were read out, they were: Albert Franklin, Thomas Charlie Poole, Charles Robert Smith and Percy Thornelow Tate.

The Rev Lionel Murray from the Emmanuel Church led the prayers.

Members of the youth section had also prepared a display which detailed the facts on the battle and included the poem, Memorial Tablet by Siegfried Sassoon, as well as a video presentation.

Details of forthcoming EMRs can be found on the notice board at the war memorial and also on the branch FaceBook page.