Renewed bid to convert home in Leverington Road Wisbech to a house of multiple occupation set for approval

A renewed bid to turn a five bedroom property in Leverington Road, Wisbech into a nine-bedroom house of multiple occupation (HMO) looks set to get the go-ahead next Wednesday (8).

Alan Samuels’ application for the conversion of 17 Leverington Road into an HMO, which was refused in April by Fenland District Council over concerns about living conditions for the occupants, is now recommended for approval.

The council’s planning committee is set to discuss the renewed application which has addressed issues raised during a previous application, which was also rejected on appeal.

At that time it was felt the fact the house could accommodate up to 16 people but only had two bathrooms and one kitchen were insufficient to provide an adequate standard of living conditions for occupants.

There was also concern about the level of parking available and the impact it would have on the character of the area.

When Mr Samuels appealed the decision the planning inspector Hayden Baugh-Jones upheld Fenland’s decision to refuse but dismissed both the parking concerns and the worry over the kitchen provision.

His only grounds for upholding the refusal was the number of bathrooms, which he agreed were insufficient and could lead to “substantial waiting times” as the baths, showers and toilets were all in the same two rooms.

His decision was published on September 4 and within a fortnight, Mr Samuels had submitted a new application addressing the bathroom issue.

Planning officers say in a report to today’s planning meeting that the revised application, which sees the provision of en-suites to five bedrooms leaving the occupants of the other four bedrooms to share the two communal bathrooms complies with council policy and recommend approval.

The report says: “Officers consider that the applicant has addressed the issues which the inspector considerd to be unacceptable with the previous proposal.”