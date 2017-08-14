Rescue mission for Mittens

Mittens the cat from Manea is definitely used up one of her nine lives on yesterday (Sunday) after getting stranded on a electricity pylon sub-station.

Residents on Straight Road alerted the cat’s owners after spotting sitting forlornly about 15 feet up in the air and apparently stuck.

Sam and Mark Goude contacted the fire service and a crew from the village station attended to try to rescue Mittens.

But with 11,000 volts running through the box they were unable to get close to the cat. They tried to entice her down with tins of cat food and tuna but Mittens was having none of it

However, at around 6.30pm a team from UK Power Networks arrived and having switched off the power to the substation used a cherrypicker to rescue Mittens.

Sam said: “Big thanks to Matt, Stuart, Dave and Neil who after lots of safety checks to ensure all power was disconnected, successfully rescued Mittens. The risks involved with this type of work should not be underestimated and with electricity passing through cables at 11,000 volts, members of the public should not attempt such a rescue in any circumstances.

“As you can see from this last picture, after some food and water, Mittens was unaffected by the day’s events.”