Residents feel ‘marooned’ by rain flooding

A woman who had eight miniature horses stolen from her farm in Christchurch has launched a campaign to get more police in rural areas and stiffer penalties for those caught committing crimes like animal theft.

Jo Everett has launched an online petition aimed at getting government action following her experiences after the horses were stolen from a field off the Sixteen Foot three weeks ago.

Roads in Fenland Village in Wisbech regularly flood when it rains - now residents are calling for action to stop it happening again.

Seven of the horses were recovered in a police operation around a week after they were taken - most of them were malnourished,dehydrated and had injuries but are now recovering well back at home.

However, Barbie, a 31inch high palomino yearling mare is still missing and Jo and her husband Dan are continuing with a social media campaign to try to reunite what they are calling the “Cambridgeshire Eight”.

People from all over the country have spread the word about Barbie and Jo has also been contacted by many others who have had pets stolen without having any luck in finding them.

The couple have also had to endure almost nightly attempted raids on their property since the theft.

On the petition page, Jo said: “I recently have been the victim of crime and at every turn was told there was not enough funding, personnel or resources. Could you imagine any other emergency service telling you to wait a couple of days before responding.

“If like me you are tired of bolting everything down and not having enough police to patrol let alone process incidents, please sign the petition.”

And pushing the petition via Facebeook she said: “At every turn I have been told what can’t be done! I refuse to accept this. The government want data before making change. Let’s together give them that data.

“I am tired of seeing dogs, horses, vehicles and trailers being stolen. Together let’s be the start of the change we want to see. If you have been or know anyone who has been a victim of crime, sign to help me ask for answers.”

https://secure.avaaz.org/en/petition/Government_Crime_prevention_for_rural_UK/?aKRHqcb