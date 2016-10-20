Revolver recovered by police after Wisbech incident

A revolver was recovered by police after an incident in Wisbech.

Police were called at just before 3pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, October 19) with reports of violence in Church Terrace, Wisbech.

A spokeswoman said: “A 52-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of affray and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He was taken to the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in King’s Lynn where he remains at this time.”

A post on the Policing Wisbech Facebook page read: “We have recovered a number of items during an incident that ended in Prospect Place, Wisbech

“The BCH firearms unit assisted officers during the incident.

“A Revolver handgun was also recovered and has been checked. It is not an active firearm.”