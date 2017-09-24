Rider killed in collision with car on A47 near Wisbech

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car on the A47 yesterday.

The incident happened close to the Broadend Road junction at Walsoken shortly before 11.20am on Saturday.

A white Yamaha motorbike and a white Ford Transit van were travelling towards Wisbech when the bike was in collision with a grey BMW 520 car heading in the opposite direction.

The rider, a man in his 30s who is said to be from the local area, died at the scene.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who saw the incident or any of the vehicles involved prior to it and are particularly keen to trace the occupants of an unidentified van which stopped at the scene, but drove off again before emergency crews arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Police serious collision investigation team via the non-emergency 101 number.