Roads melt under Fenland heat

Fenland may have been basking in the heat this week, but it posed problems for some people trying to get around on the area’s roads.

Motorists were urged to be cautious by police on Monday afternoon after a section of the B1165 at Little Ramper, near Newton, began to melt under the heat, as the picture above shows.

And, this morning, gritters were called to treat a stretch of the B1093, between Mill Hill and Doddington, which was also starting to melt.

Temperatures had soared to nearly 30 degrees on Monday, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

However, weather forecasters say conditions will become cooler towards the weekend.