Rocking out for Wisbech mum Linda Smith’s life saving fund at March Town Hall

March Town Hall wil be rocking next Friday (28) for a special party organised to fundraise for Wisbech mum Linda Smith who needs £30,000 for life prolonging treatment.

Big Phil and the Heartbreakers will be playing at the party organised by Linda’s friend Tammy Stephens and guests will be able to rock out to a range of music from Foo Fighters to Royal Blood and Byffy Clyro.

Linda, who has terminal liver cancer, launched an appeal to raise £30,000 for the treatment not available on the NHS, which will help prolong her life, giving her more time with her family: husband Walter, daughter Lois and 18-year-old son Max.

Donations have flooded in since Linda launched a Gofundme campaign with the total standing at almost £24,000 in just one month.

This is the second time the mother of two has been hit by the disease. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.

Months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy meant eventually she was declared cancer free. She has celebrated every year of being cancer free and has taken part in the Race For Life to raise money for cancer charities.

Earlier this year Linda was given the devastating news the disease was back and this time it is terminal. Research online led Linda to a treatment that could prolong her life, but it has to be paid for privately.

Friday’s party is open to anyone to attend and tickets are £5 either from philsheartbreakers@gmail.com or on the door.

The event runs from 7pm to 11pm.