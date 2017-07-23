Sainsburys March raises �3090.85 for Magpas Air Ambulance and announces new charity partnership for 2017/18.

Following a successful year working with Magpas Air Ambulance Sainsbury’s March has raised a bumper £3,090.85 for the charity.

The group was chosen by customers and colleagues in 2016 and received support from the store for the past year including fundraising and awareness raising.

Ali Evans, store manager said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with Magpas Air Ambulance over the past 12 months. Our customers and colleagues worked really hard to help raise vital funds for the charity and we’re really proud with everything we’ve achieved.”

Emma Sanders, fundraising coordinater at Magpas Air Ambulance, added: “We’d like to thank the Sainsbury’s customers and colleagues in March for their support over the past year. It has made such a difference to the charity and we’re extremely grateful for the donations and awareness we’ve been able

to raise.”

At the end of June, customers were given the chance to vote in store and online for the store’s new charity partner with Maple Grove Community Group receiving the most votes.

The Local Charity scheme is now entering its ninth year and has raised over £13 million to support local charities since 2009.