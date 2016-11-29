Santa’s sleigh days on the way

Wisbech Lions will be helping to make Christmas even more merrier once again this year when the club joins Santa on his new sleigh for his annual tour around the town.

Santa greeted more than 500 children during the town’s Christmas Lights switch-on on Sunday, and now youngsters will get another chance to meet the Big Man with his tour of the streets and local supermarkets.

The first festive outing takes place this Friday at Morrisons supermarket in Elm High Road.

Children can come and say hello to Santa, who will be giving out free sweets to good boys and girls, between 8am and 4pm.

The tour timetable for the rest of the month is:

Monday, December 5, from 5.45pm: Westmead Avenue, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Falkland Drive, Mansell Road, Ramnoth Road and Copperfield.

Tuesday, December 6, from 5.45pm: Pickards Way, Cambridge Drive, Strawberry Avenue, Summerfield Close.

Thursday, December 8, from 5.45pm: Jeffrey Avenue, Chapnall Road, Fundry Road, Stow Road, Trinity Road, Guild Road, Norwich Road, Council Road and Staithe Road.

Sunday, December 11: Wisbech Christmas Fayre, 8am to 4pm.

Monday, December 12, from 5.45pm: Stow Lane, Maldon Road, Peldon Drive, Wellbeck Road, Money Bank, Bush Lane, Boyces Road, Norwich Road, Sixth Avenue, Mount Drive.

Tuesday, December 13, from 5.45pm: Heron Road, Railway Road, Station Road, Victory Road, Burdett Road, Queens Road.

Wednesday, December 14, and Thursday, December 15: Tesco supermarket, from 8am to 4pm both days.

Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17: Asda supermarket, from 8am to 4pm both days.

Monday, December 19, from 5.45pm: Edinburgh Drive, Acacia Avenue, St Michaels Avenue, Grosvenor Road, Goddard Crescent, Tinkers Drove, Ollard Avenue and Eastfield Drive.