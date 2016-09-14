Search for the region’s best baker at food and county show in Peterborough

WITH the Great British Bake Off back on TV and inspiring budding Mary Berrys and Paul Hollywoods - have you got what it takes to impress the judges with scrumptious scones and luscious loaves?

The search for the region’s best bakers; men, women and children has been launched by the WI as part of the Peterborough Autumn Food & Country Fair at Peterborough Arena on Octonber 9.

Keen to shake off the ‘stuffy and formal’ image often unfairly associated with the WI, members from Peterborough and Huntingdon will be setting up their Bake Off tent (actually the Atrium at the Peterborough Arena) to stage their Open Baking Competition.

The four categories have been designed to appeal to everyone – and are; Victoria sandwich (set recipe), four cheese scones; artisan loaf and a children’s category of an edible necklace.

The judges will be making sure there are no soggy bottoms or overworked bread dough in sight!

Sally Dalley, Chairman, Huntingdon and Peterborough Federation of WIs said: “For those budding bakers who watch TV shows like the Great British Bake Off, we would love to see them enter this competition, and we hope that the categories inspire everyone of all abilities to take part.

“Our judges are very much looking forward to crowning Star Bakers on the day.”

The WI stand at the Fair will also be showcasing some local craftwork by members.

Sally added: “Our membership is growing and we currently have 58 WIs in and around Peterborough and Huntingdon, with a lot of younger people joining.”

There is a small cost to enter the Open Baking Competition, and details of how to enter, along with schedule are available from the website

http://autumnfoodandcountryfair.co.uk/competitions/craft-fair

The deadline to sign up is September 22.

Peterborough Arena at the East of England Showground hosts the annual seasonal extravaganza which is the only event of its kind in the region.

Last year, some 10,000 visitors helped to make the event a huge success.

There is free parking and gates open at 8am. Advance tickets are on sale now priced adult £8, senior citizen £6, child (aged 5-16) £4, family £20 (2 adults, 2 children).

For details about the show visit www.autumnfoodandcountryfair.co.uk

If you would like more information about the WI, visit https://www.thewi.org.uk/become-a-member/structure-of-the-wi/england/huntingdon-and-peterborough/about-us