Seeing rainbows as Festival is given a colourful launch

The air turned blue, red, green and a host of other rainbow colours around Wisbech Park on Sunday.

The colourful explosion was all part of the annual Brinks Festival Colour Run which is the first of a series of events being held over the coming months to celebrate the arts and engage families in fun activities at venues across the town.

Sunday’s 5k run saw participants run through a barrage of ‘colour stations’ where they were bombarded with colour ‘bombs’.

The event also included music, commentary and other attractions.

The Brinks Festival will run over the next five months with different activities. Among the most notable is an evening with London-based street photographer Dougie Wallice, who will present and discuss some of his internationally recognised projects including: ‘Stags, Hens and Bunnies: A Blackpool story.’

The venue for this event, on September 14 has yet to be confirmed, but tickets are on sale now priced £12 or £10 concessions.

For further information on the festival visit: www.thebrinksfestival.org