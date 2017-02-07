Show Pride in your streets

Communities across Fenland are being urged to do more to keep their areas tidy, as two established groups celebrate their 10th anniversaries.

Residents in Doddington and Elm are looking at the possibility of establishing Street Pride groups, following the example of the 12 similar organisations that already work in the district.

And two of those, in Parson Drove and Chatteris, have been given some new kit to mark their milestone.

The organisations have been given Handi Carts, which can carry more than 30 kilograms of rubbish and allow users to carry two bags to separate general waste from recyclable items.

Peter Murphy, Fenland Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “All our volunteers with Street Pride, In Bloom and the various Friends groups do a wonderful job for Fenland and long may that continue.

“At the same time, I know that they would all welcome more helpers - the more, the better.”

A litter pick is being arranged in Doddington on March 4, as a possible first step towards establishing a Street Pride group there.

Volunteers in Elm have also put up posters in a bid to gauge interest in the scheme.

Anyone who would like to know more is asked to contact Rebecca Robinett, Fenland District Council’s Street Pride coordinator, on 01354 654321 or email rrobinett@fenland.gov.uk.