Snowglobe brings selfie-fun to the annual Wisbech Christmas Lights Extravaganza

A giant inflatable snowglobe, ‘villains’ trying to stop the lights being switched-on and lots of fair rides all added to the fun at the annual Wisbech Christmas Extravaganza yesterday (Sunday).

Thousands packed the town’s Market Place to watch the Christmas light get turned-on and to shine bright over the festive period.

Wisbech Christmas Lights Switch on

The giant inflatable snowglobe was a new attraction to this year’s event and proved a huge hit with the crowds - even the mayor Steve Tierney enjoyed a turn in the snowy feature to grab a selfie.

Local dance groups including the Rosmini Dancers and Laura-Jayne’s Academy helped entertain the crowds together with Nine Lives Theatre Company and the Rock Choir, who invited everyone to sing along.

The Angles Theatre once again brought panto pandemonium to the stage.

Food including free mince pies donated by the local supermarkets was on offer and mulled wine, spiced cider and other hot food helped keep out the chilly air.

Wisbech Christmas Lights Switch on

Father Christmas was on hand, courtesy of Wisbech Lions to meet the children and to hand out sweets.

Compere Simon Rowe, from KLFM, helped the mayor turn on the lights which include colourful installations on Freedom Bridge, Hill Street, Post Office Lane, the Old Market as well as throughout the Market Place and town centre.

Mayor Steve Tierney said on his blog afterwards: “I think it went very well and was a great day. Thanks to all the usual people who are behind most of our festivals. Cllr Sam Hoy, the Oliver family, the rest of the town councillors and staff, the town clerk, Tinfish, Nine Lives Theatre Company (who helped us plan and deliver the super villain fun), the sound guys, the various acts that performed, Wisbech Lions, the Angles Theatre, Brenda and Tony Barber, and all the friends, volunteers, stewards and helpers who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make days like this happen. It gets bigger and better every year.”

Wisbech Christmas Lights Switch on

Wisbech Christmas Lights Switch on

Wisbech Christmas Lights Switch on

Wisbech Christmas Lights Switch on

Wisbech Christmas Lights Switch on

Wisbech Christmas Lights Switch on

Wisbech Christmas Lights Switch on