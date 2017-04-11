SOS for a Miracle: charity needs your help

A charity which has helped hundreds of children since launching just over a year ago is hoping for its own Little Miracle – and it needs your help.

Little Miracles Fenland has launched its very own DIY SOS to create a community sensory garden and is appealing to the public to rally round and help make its dreams come true.

The parent-led charity launched in December 2015 to support local children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

Such has been the demand for its services that its volunteers already help around 370 Fenland families.

Now the charity is hoping Citizen readers can help transform a piece of land into a sensory garden for its children and the community to enjoy.

The Queen Mary Centre (QMC) in Wisbech, where the charity is based, has donated a piece of land at the rear of the centre.

Charity chairman Emelie Northrop said the QMC provided the charity with office space, enabling it to move out of her Doddington home, and now it was generously providing the land.

“It’s been amazing,” she said. “We want to transform the land into a sensory garden, a quiet space where the children can go to think, and be creative, and that the community can also access.

“We really need help to make the project possible. We need manpower, fencing, raised flower beds, specialist sensory areas, creative designs... there is so much to be done.

“Our group is free for families to access, and we are all volunteers committed to the children and their families so, as you can see, it’s very similar to DIY SOS!”

Emelie said she’d love to incorporate colourful designs in the garden, including hopefully the charity’s rainbow logo.

Any businesses, organisations and individuals can help, and, in return, if they wish, they can have their logos advertised on the QMC walls, as well as on the QMC and Little Miracles websites.

For more information and if you are able to offer Little Miracles any help, please contact Emelie on 07957 610621.