South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon cracks joke about ‘left behind, fat, middle-aged, white men’ at Prime Minister’s Questions

There was a light-hearted moment at Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon when South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon made a joke about “fat, middle-aged, white men” being left behind by society.

“Following the election of Mr Trump, and given the very welcome progress made in our society, both by women and those from ethnic minorities, what message of reassurance does the Prime Minister have for fat, middle-aged white men who may feel that we have been left behind?” Conservative Mr Bacon asked Prime Minister Theresa May.

And to the raucous laughter of the Commons, the PM cheekily replied: “That’s a very interesting point. Perhaps my Right Honourable friend would like to come up and see me sometime?”