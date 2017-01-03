Search

Specialist rescue crews fight for two hours to save sheep from river

March and Dogsthorpe rescued a sheep that had fallen into a river in March Road, yesterday.

March and Dogsthorpe rescued a sheep that had fallen into a river in March Road, yesterday.

0
Have your say

Specially trained water rescue crews were called to help a sheep that had fallen into a river in Guyhirn yesterday.

Crews from March and Dogsthorpe were called at 1.40pm on Monday, January 2, and helped rescue a sheep that had fallen into the river in March Road.

March and Dogsthorpe rescued a sheep that had fallen into a river in March Road, yesterday.

March and Dogsthorpe rescued a sheep that had fallen into a river in March Road, yesterday.

Specialist crews, trained in animal and water rescue, used specialist equipment to rescue the sheep after a passing couple walking their dogs notified the fire service.

Crews took just over two hours to rescue the animal before returning it to the rest of its flock

March and Dogsthorpe rescued a sheep that had fallen into a river in March Road, yesterday.

March and Dogsthorpe rescued a sheep that had fallen into a river in March Road, yesterday.