Specialist rescue crews fight for two hours to save sheep from river

Specially trained water rescue crews were called to help a sheep that had fallen into a river in Guyhirn yesterday.

Crews from March and Dogsthorpe were called at 1.40pm on Monday, January 2, and helped rescue a sheep that had fallen into the river in March Road.

Specialist crews, trained in animal and water rescue, used specialist equipment to rescue the sheep after a passing couple walking their dogs notified the fire service.

Crews took just over two hours to rescue the animal before returning it to the rest of its flock