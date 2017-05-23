Speeding Wisbech crash driver was banned, court told

A banned driver from Wisbech who crashed his car into a field while being chased by police last week has admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and with no insurance.

Magistrates deemed Ashley Barnes’ case too serious for them to deal with after he pleaded guilty when he appeared in court in King’s Lynn on Monday.

Instead, Barnes, 25, of Coldhorn Crescent, Wisbech, was committed to appear at Norwich Crown Court for sentencing on a date yet to be fixed. An interim driving ban was imposed.

The court heard the case related to an incident in Nordelph, near Downham Market, last Monday.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said a police officer had been driving along Silt Road, towards Three Holes, when he came across a Ford Escort, containing at least four men, which was driven by Barnes.

Although the car was heading in the opposite direction, the officer turned round and followed it, intending to stop it, the bench heard.

But he was forced to call for assistance as Barnes accelerated to at least 80 miles per hour before crashing in a series of bends.

The court was told the car went sideways before leaving the road and rolling over several times and coming to rest in a field. Barnes and his passengers managed to escape.

Mr Harold said that, when asked by the officer why he had acted as he did, he told him: “I haven’t got a licence.”

The court heard he had previously been disqualified under the totting up procedure.

During a subsequent police interview, he said he had intended to escape from the officer and lost control of the vehicle. He also admitted he had been smoking cannabis.

George Sorrell, mitigating, asked for his client’s bail to be extended while he awaited sentence, which was granted.

He also sought assurances a probation report would be prepared ahead of the sentencing hearing.