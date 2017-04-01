Sports pavilion ready to be the pride of Gedney Hill

A refurbished sports pavilion in Gedney Hill has been celebrated as a “wonderful facility for a village of this size”.

The sports pavilion, behind Gedney Hill Primary School in North Road, was cleaned, painted and decorated in just four weeks after a successful effort by volunteers and parish councillors.

We’re looking for people to hire it on a short or long-term basis because, as a village facility, it’s second to none. Coun David Mann, Chairman of Gedney Hill Parish Council

Built in 2000, the building which stood unused after the disbandment of Gedney Hill Football Club in June 2014 is now available by sports and community groups to hire.

Coun David Mann, chairman of Gedney Hill Parish Council, said: “We had a thriving football club which helped build the sports pavilion, with the help of lottery funding, nearly 20 years ago.

“But when the football club disbanded, the parish council was left with a facility that was no longer in use.

“Last year, we decided to do some decorating and electrical work at the sports pavilion and, with the help of parishioners, it’s now finished.

“So we’re looking for people to hire it on a short or long-term basis because, as a village facility, it’s second to none.”

The Gedney Hill Sports Pavilion project was helped by a Community Benefit Fund grant linked to Wryde Croft Wind Farm in Thorney.

After Gedney Hill Football Club disbanded, a football team from Thorney used the sports pavilion and playing field attached to it for a season until June 2016.

Coun Mann said: “The wind farm people are very happy with what we’ve done and during an inspection earlier this month, a member of the fund’s management body said ‘what a wonderful facility for a village of this size’.”