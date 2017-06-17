St Barnabas golf day in Gedney Hill

Keen golfers are invited to enter teams of four players for a charity golf day at Gedney Hill Golf Club on Sunday.

The event is for St Barnabas Hospice in Lincolnshire which needs around £5.5 million a year to care for more than 9,000 people with life-limiting illnesses.

Last year’s golf day raised more than £1,000 and this time, you can sign up a team of four at a cost of £72 which includes a bacon bap and tea or coffee on arrival, along with a two-course lunch.

Rounds start at 9am and for more details, call Vikki Allen on 07435 753098.