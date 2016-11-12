Student leaders prepare for high profile roles at Long Sutton’s Peele Community College

The Peele Community College in Long Sutton has appointed its Head Boy and Head Girl for 2016/17.

Ryan Early and Molly Southerland both prepared outstanding applications which showed their strengths to be appointed.

The school said the process for application was rigorous, starting with a formal letter of application.

There was then shortlisting before a few were invited to interviews with senior leaders, where they put their case forward as to why they should be chosen.

Year captains and vice-captains were equally under pressure to make formal applications and presentations, before the following appointments were made:

Year 11: Captains – Macey Bird and Georgina Stonely; vice-captains – Adam Horspool and Jenna Culy.

Year 10: Captains – Emma Linnett and Kirsty Wattam; vice-captains Holly Johnson and Jenaya Wade.

Year 9: Captains – Lucy Crisp and Jodie Rhodes; vicecaptains – Sam Foxall and Lily Morrell-Bowley.

Year 8: Captains – Emma Elam and Isabel Owen; vice-captains – Madison Koblek and Rosie Eliff.

Year 7: Captains – Ramandeep Gharu and Maddison Goode; vice-captains – Josh Woodrow and Libby Davies.

All the student leaders will have a variety of high profile roles within the college and will also represent it at events throughout the year.

Their first role will be to host the college’s annual senior citizens luncheon on December 7.