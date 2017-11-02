Students from March FACET enjoy a day of pampering by hair and beauty students at College of West Anglia, Wisbech

Students from charity college FACET learned some hair and beauty tips and tricks at the College of West Anglia (CWA) Wisbech campus today (Th

In late September, hair and beauty students from CWA provided FACET students with complementary services for their summer ball. At the time, Natazha Green, teaching support officer for creative arts hair and beauty, had hoped that it would be the start of a strong relationship between the colleges, and this certainly seems to be the case.

Students from FACET in March have enjoyed a pamper day from students at the College of West Anglia in Wisbech.

Natazha organised for FACET students to attend a ‘pamper’ workshop about hair, skin and makeup at CWA which benefited the learners from both colleges.

Kris Harrold, FACET General Manger, said: “Developing confidence is the biggest factor here. My students are unlikely to have been in a college environment the size of CWA, so it was a great for them to experience it for themselves, and see where the hair and beauty students work. It was also be an opportunity for them to use equipment and tools which we can’t provide them with, and hopefully they learnt a few beauty tips along the way.”

Natazha was delighted to work with FACET, which is based in March and provides training and day care for adults with disabilities, again. She believes it was of huge benefit: “This was an opportunity for CWA students to work with clients who have lower-level learning disabilities, which is great equality and diversity training for them. In addition, they have had an opportunity to be the teachers, and not the students, which provided them with a sense of professionalism and independence. It was also a chance for them to showcase the skills they have learned to date.”

