Students have a ticket to ride to their prom night

It was all aboard a London Routemaster bus as part of the celebrations for students leaving Meadowgate Academy this summer. Fifteen students were treated to the bus ride around Wisbech as they headed for their leavers’ prom at the Elme Hall Hotel, where they were greeted by proud family friends and staff. Once at the prom the students enjoyed a three course meal and some music. Emma Bird, spokesman for Meadowgate, said: “It’s always a bittersweet time of year for the staff that have worked with the young people – some of the students have been at the Academy for 15 years.

“We are so proud of the progress they have made and to see them so smartly dressed reminds us that they are ready to take their next steps. We wish them well for the future.”