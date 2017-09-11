Sutton Bridge marina to be officially opened

The £900,000 Crosskeys Marina at Sutton Bridge will be officially unveiled on Wednesday (September 13).

The marina will cater for up to 20 leisure boats, as well as the Port of Wisbech Harbour Authority vessels and the Eastern Inshore Fisheries and conservation protection vessel.

Each mooring will provide boaters with electricity and water connections, plus a car park to leave their vehicles.

The new marina has been developed by Lincolnshire County Council and Fenland District Council, as the Port Authority for the River Nene, but there is also the potential for further investment to extend it in future.

Cllr Colin Davie, executive member for economy and place, said: “First impressions are important, and the new marina will serve as an impressive gateway to the county.

“It will undoubtedly help attract more visitors to the area, with many using local shops, pubs and restaurants, boosting the local economy.

“Many of the moorings have already been allocated, and we are seeing the start of a new boating community taking shape.

“However, more berths are available, and interested parties should contact Andrew Foster at Fenland District Council’s Harbour Master’s Office by calling 01945 588059 or emailing afoster@fenland.gov.uk.”

Cllr Ralph Butcher, portfolio holder for growth at Fenland District Council, said “This is a great example of local authority partnership working that demonstrates we are not constrained by artificial county/district boundaries to deliver joint projects.

“The new marina adds to the leisure and commercial offer on the River Nene and the wider Wash area and Fenland District Council is pleased to have designed and delivered the project on behalf of the partners.

“It also looks forward to managing the facility going forward in tandem with its Wisbech Yacht Harbour moorings further upstream”.

Cllr Chris Brewis, county councillor for The Suttons, added: “I’m very pleased that this project has turned out so well and am grateful to the council’s economic development team for helping to make it happen.

“I’m delighted there has already been so much interest in the new marina. I’m sure it will be a real benefit to the community and I look forward to the start of the boating season and welcoming our first visitors.”

Funding for the project came from Lincolnshire County Council, Fenland District Council, Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority, and a section 106 community development fund for Sutton Bridge.