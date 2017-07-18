Sweet Patricia who the dog found dumped in Cottenham is recovering well at the RSPCA centre at Block Fen near Wimblington

A dog named Patricia by a good Samaritan who rescued her after she was found wandering along a main road is recovering at the RSPCA’s animal centre at Block Fen near Wimblington

The dog was so emaciated it was difficult to tell what breed she is but she is a bull type cross. Patricia was also suffering from a skin condition all over her body and was very sick with diarrhoea and vomiting.

RSPCA Inspector Jon Knight who collected the dog from her rescuer in Cottenham, said: “Someone out there has left this dog in just the most horrendous of conditions. This level of neglect, just doesn’t happen overnight and so this poor youngster has been suffering for an unacceptable period of time before being dumped like a piece of rubbish.

“Patricia, as she was named by the member of the public who found her, is only young and she’s so thin and emaciated it’s actually hard to tell her breed at this stage.”

Patricia is now being cared for at Block Fen, where blood tests and skin scrapes have been carried out to establish her skin condition.

Staff at the centre say she is very sweet and is now starting to settle into her new surroundings. She is also being given regular medicated baths.

Anyone with any information regarding the dog is urged to call our RSPCA inspectorate appeal line in confidence on 0300 123 8018.