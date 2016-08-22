Teenager who stabbed man in ‘a drunken temper’ jailed for murder.

A teenager who stabbed a man in ‘a drunken temper’ has been jailed for murder.

Sarunas Maciulis (18) of Churchill Road, Wisbech was found guilty of killing 32-year-old Marius Micevicius following a seven day trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

At the court on Friday (August 19) he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 11 years.

The court heard how Maciulis, Mr Micevicius and some other residents of Churchill Road had been drinking heavily in the lead up to the incident on February 15 earlier this year.

The pair got into an argument at about 5pm and Mr Micevicius was found by his partner, in the kitchen of the property, with a single stab wound through the bowel and stomach.

Mr Micevicius was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn but died two days later on February 17 from his injuries.

Maciulis left the scene and was seen on CCTV immediately after the offence buying a scratch card from a shop opposite the property. He was located by police the next day.

During the trial he claimed he had been acting in self-defence but could not recall picking up the knife or inflicting the fatal stab wound.

Prior to sentencing, Judge Farrell said: “In a drunken temper you stabbed the victim in the stomach causing an injury from which he sadly died. You may not have intended to kill Marius, but you intended to cause really serious harm and you did this with a weapon.”

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Gallop said: “This is another tragic example of the trauma that can be caused following the consumption of alcohol if inhibitions are lowered and violence escalates to the use of weapons.

“There are no winners, an 18-year-old man will spend a significant period of time in prison. But overwhelmingly our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Mr Micevicius.”