Ten-in-a-row: Wisbech’s golden achievement in In Bloom competition celebrated

Horticultural champions have been honoured in Wisbech at a special event to celebrate the town’s extraordinary In Bloom achievements.

Last month, Wisbech became one of only a handful of towns in the region to reach ten consecutive gold awards in the history of the annual Anglia In Bloom contest.

Some of the many volunteers who have been involved in helping Wisbech achieve ten Anglia In Bloom golds.

During this time, the town has also been crowned Britain In Bloom winners in 2009, and achieved a Gold award in the Britain In Bloom finals in 2016.

Wisbech also scooped the top ‘5 Blooms’ award in the International Communities in Bloom contest in 2010, a tough competition which attracts high calibre entrants from countries including Canada, the Czech Republic and Japan.

On Monday, October 9, Fenland District Council invited everyone who played a part in this year’s Bloom campaign to St Peter’s Church gardens to commend the achievements and thank them for their continuing efforts.

Volunteers from the town’s In Bloom, Street Pride and Friends groups joined councillors, council cleansing staff and contractors for the celebration.

Bob Ollier, the council’s parks and open spaces manager, said: “The In Bloom judges were taken on a grand tour of Wisbech in July, when they picked up on many of the fantastic achievements that have not only been undertaken in the last 12 months, but also projects

that have now matured after several years of nurturing.

“The number of projects has been astonishing, and all those involved have all contributed to help make Wisbech a blooming great town. 2017 has been a great year and once again been one of the very best for community and partnership working.”

Councillor Peter Murphy, the council’s Portfolio Holder for the Environment, said: “Wisbech has now achieved ten gold awards in Anglia In Bloom, from 2008 to 2017. It’s a considerable achievement and one which not many have achieved, or will do in future, and everyone involved should be justifiably proud. “Our dedicated volunteers continue to work hard for the benefit of everyone in Wisbech, and we can’t thank them enough.”