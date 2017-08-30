Ten-year-old Kelsey Allington from Wisbech braves the chop for Austistic Society

Young Kelsey Allington lost 15 inches of hair as she braved the chop in the name of charity.

The 10-year-old Ramnoth School pupil from Wisbech decided to shed her locks to raise money for the Autistic Society which has helped her family.

Kelsey Allington 10 having her hair cut for national autistic society and has raisied �250 and hair to Little Princess Trust

She underwent the cut at Chop and Change hair salon in Lynn Road, Wisbech and has so far raised over £300 for the charity - £100 of that came from members of the congregation at the town’s St Peter’s Church, where Kelsey is a server every Sunday.

Kelsey’s proud mum Catherine Allington explained her daughter came up with the charity all by herself.

“She knows about autism because her twin brother and sister, Jack and Luna Christensen, both have special needs. Luna has been diagnosed as being autistic and Jack has neuro-development disorder with ADHD and autism trends - we are waiting for a proper diagnosis for him.

“It means the twins both have different sensory needs and Kelsey knows how difficult it can be - she is very aware of autism and what it means. She came to me and asked if she could have her hair cut off to raise money for the charity - it was all her own idea my only role was to work out how she could do it,” said Catherine.

She said Kelsey’s never had a full haircut in the past, she has always only had a trim so it was a drastic change for her to have it all cut short.

“We have kept the hair all bagged up ready to send to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children who have suffered hair loss - we thought it was nice that she could help two charities in one go,” added Catherine.

She added: “We are very proud of what she has done. She has always been caring and thoughtful girl.”

If you would like to sponsor Kelsey you can do so through her Justgiving page.