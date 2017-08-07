This weekend will see Wisbech celebrate its most famous daughter with a clutch of activities

A clutch of celebratory activities has been lined up to mark the anniversary of the death of Wisbech’s most famous daughter this Sunday (August 13).

Historic vehicle enthusiasts gearing up for their annual Fenland run have been offered a bonus treat on the 105th anniversary of the death of social reformer and National Trust co-founder Octavia Hill on August 13, 1912.

On their return to the Somers Road Car Park in Wisbech, after a round trip to Peterborough and back, members of the Wisbech and District Historic Vehicle Club are invited to drop in to the nearby Octavia Hill’s Birthplace House at 7 South Brink for a spell of motor racing magic.

At 2pm Wisbech resident and author Anthony Carter will recall his days in the pits and paddocks photographing the giants of motor racing, including Fangio, Graham Hill and John Surtees, before high security measures intervened, as well as taking questions and signing books.

From 1pm visitors to the museum can view more than 60 shots from Mr Carter’s books and archives and see close-up pictures harking back to the era from the 1950s to 1974 when he toured the Grand Prix tracks of continental Europe, as well as catching a glimpse of his unique visit to the Ferrari factory in Modena.

It is hoped that other displays will be mounted on the adjoining Centenary Green, which is owned by the National Trust and is leased to the Birthplace House.

Entry is free for club members and refreshments will be available in the tea room at the Birthplace House. There will also be free admission for members of the public, but they will be invited to make donations to the Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum Trust, which is run by volunteers.

On the same day there is a chance to follow Octavia Hill’s journey from her childhood in Wisbech to her second home in London, as members of the Octavia Hill Society also take to the road for a trip to the capital on the 25th anniversary of the their founding.

The outing will trace Wisbech born Octavia Hill’s story from the South Brink of the River Nene – where the 13 rooms at the Birthplace House chart her activities and the great causes she espoused – to her childhood haunts in Finchley and Highgate.

Some of the coach passengers will be completing the annual charitable challenge run, which this year will follow a four-mile course around Old Oak Common and the Grand Union Canal and will support firemen traumatised by the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

A few seats, costing £29, are still available and the charge does not cover lunch or the final picnic. Runners travel half price, subject to seating availability.

Anyone interested in joining the trip – and in running or sponsoring runners – should contactthe Birthplace House at info@octaviahill.org by lunchtime on Saturday (August 12). The coach departs at 8am from Somers Road Car Park.