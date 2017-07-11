Thousands turn out for Manea’s big gala day

Saturday’s sunshine brought out the crowds for the annual Manea gala, with organisers estimating around 4,000 people attended.

The fun started with the annual carnival parade through the village with floats and a host of vintage and veteran tractors.

Later it all switched to the playing field, where there were around 80 stalls, main ring entertainment which included a dancing demonstration by the Swing Patrol, and fair rides as well as refreshments.

Birds of prey swooped over the crowds as part of the entertainment provided by Derek Tindall, and other attractions also included a fun dog show.

Once again the vintage and veteran car display proved popular, with dozens and dozens of owners showing off their pride and joys.

Among the highlights was a flypast by both a Hurricane and then, a short while later, a Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The day ended with live music late into the evening, which saw hundreds gather to dance and sing-along to the Soundinjectors.

Malcolm Willmott, gala committee chairman, said: “It was an absolutely fantastic day.

“It is difficult to say exactly how many people came along, but it was certainly one of the biggest crowds we have had for many years – it could easily have been as many as 4,000.”