Town leaders take Bull by the horns

A renewed effort by town leaders to tackle the “extremely dangerous condition” of the Bull Hotel in Long Sutton is under way.

Fencing has gone up along Winfrey Park in Bull Lane to stop trespassing and flytipping, while parish, district and town councillors try and find out what the derelict building’s future is to be.

Long Sutton and District Civic Society members met on Monday to weigh up the options for the grade-II listed building which has been empty for about 25 years.

Tim Machin, the society’s chairman, said: “Following the outpouring of largely negative comments around the town and a lengthy debate attended by our three district councillors, and others, the Society restated its commitment to finding a solution to the security and appearance of the site.

“We still aim to carry out a partial site clearance to remove flytipped rubbish, put up temporary fencing at the front of Bull Lane and improve the appearance of the building with artwork panels. However, we need to do a bit more work with landowners so that we don’t carry out any work on their land without their permission and we hope to do so as soon as we can.”