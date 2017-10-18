Train enthusiasts left waiting as iconic Flying Scotsman breaks down on journey through the Fens to Ely

The world-famous locomotive The Flying Scotsman has left hundreds of local transpotters hanging on the line after it broke down earlier today.

The iconic train was due to pass through March at shortly before 1.30pm but around 100 enthusiasts have been left disappointed with its no show.

It is believed the locomotive broke down shortly after leaving Peterborough on its journey through the Fens to Ely where it was due to take passengers on a diner service to Norwich and back this evening

A spokesman for Network Rail said they were waiting confirmation of exactly what has happened and whether or not the Flying Scotsman will be resuming its journey.