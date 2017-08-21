Trains are back on track between Ely and Peterborough a week after freight train derailment closed the line

There was good news at last this morning (Monday) for train commuters travelling between Peterborough and Ely with the re-opening of the tracks.

Passengers have faced week-long disruption, with buses being used to transport them between Ely, Manea, March, Whittlesey and Peterborough following the derailment of 11 wagons ona 33 wagon-long freight train last Monday.

A team of Network Rail engineers and specialists began a major recovery operation to lift the derailed wagons off the track with a rail crane, which was completed on Thursday afternoon.

The broken rails were then cleared from the site and engineers replaced nearly ¼ mile of track, which was completed over the weekend ready for the line to reopen for start of service today.

Simon Ancona, Network Rail’s chief operating officer for Anglia, said: “Our engineers and specialist teams have worked tirelessly over the last week to recover the derailed wagons and carry out major repair work so that services can resume today as planned. I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we completed the repairs.”