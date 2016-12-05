Pokemon warning after boy hit by car in Sutton Bridge

Police at the scene of a fatal crash on the A16 in Sibsey, near Boston, which claimed the life of a 65-year-old man from Long Sutton.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was hit by a Renault Megane car on the A17 near Cross Keys Swing Bridge at about 3.45pm on Sunday.

The boy was treated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, for minor injuries, but a tweet from Spalding Police warned people to “don’t try and catch, or chase, Pokemon near roads”.

Pokemon Go involves players involves searching for Pokemon characters in real-life settings, with the help of a mobile phone.

Players walk, or even drive, around looking for the characters from the popular computer game.

But according to the NSPCC, the game “raises fundamental child safety concerns”, while the Institute of Advanced Motorists (IAM) has warned drivers to “look out for players wandering the roads and streets, not concentrating on where they are going”.

Kids and adults alike are going crazy for this game - but the risk is that some people are going to be playing it at the wrong time Samson Ruwangu, Institute of Advanced Motorists

IAM spokesman Samson Ruwangu said: “Kids and adults alike are going crazy for this game.

“But the risk is that some people are going to be playing it at the wrong time and it is important for drivers to look out for players wandering the roads and streets, not concentrating on where they are going.”

Meanwhile, a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out tomorrow (Tuesday) on a 65-year-old man from Long Sutton who died after a car and motorbike collided on the A16 near Boston on Sunday.

A red Renault Modus and a green Kawasaki motorbike collided in Sibsey shortly before 12.10pm and an ambulance took the man to Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital where he later died.

Anyone who saw the collision should call Senior Investigating Officer, Sergeant Ewan Gell on 101, quoting incident number 168 of December 4.