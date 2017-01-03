Serious collision shuts Wisbech road

A woman has suffered serious injuries in a collision which closed Barton Road in Wisbech this afternoon, Tuesday January 3.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.39pm today (January 3) to reports of a collision on Barton Road in Wisbech.

“The single vehicle incident involved an Audi Q3. It is believed the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree.

“A woman received serious, but not life threatening, injuries as a result of the collision.”

The road has now been cleared and reopened.