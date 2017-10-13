Two women confirmed as victims killed in this morning’s accident along the Forty Foot Drai at Ramsey Forty Foot

Two people who were killed in a car crash this morning (Friday) were women and were travelling in rear seats of a silver Mazda 6 car which plunged into the Forty Foot Drain.

The scene of the crash in Puddock Road, Ramsey Forty Foot, has almost been cleared and the road is expected to reopen within the hour.

Two men, who were in the front of the car, managed to get out and were taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital (not Peterborough City Hospital as previously stated) with minor injuries.

It was reported at 7.18am.

Police have launched an investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact the road policing unit on 101, quoting incident number 70 of today.