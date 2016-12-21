UPDATE: Man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving as police name Wisbech man killed in A142 crash

Police have named a man who died in a collision on the A142 at Mepal yesterday morning (Tuesday, December 20).

Officers were called at about 6am to reports of a serious collision involving a blue Nissan Patrol, a silver Renault Trafic van, a silver Vauxhall Corsa, a white Vauxhall Corsa Van and an artic lorry.

Sadly the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa van, 60-year-old Keith Howlett of Mill Lane in Wisbech, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The drivers of the Renault Trafic and arctic lorry both suffered serious but not life threatening injuries, while the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Patrol, a 46-year-old man from Haverhill who suffered minor injuries, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released from police custody while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the forensic collision investigation unit on 101.