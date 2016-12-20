UPDATE: One killed and several injured in five vehicle collision

One person has died and several others have been injured in a collision which will keep a Cambridgeshire road shut throughout today.

Police were called at around 6am to reports of a serious collision involving four cars and a lorry on the A142 at Mepal.

One person has died and several people have been injured.

Officers are at the scene and we would advise motorists to avoid the area as the road is likely to be closed for the rest of the day.

The road is closed between Sutton and Block Fen. Fire and ambulance are also in attendance.

