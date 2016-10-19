Woman suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in supermarket car park

A woman has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in a supermarket car park this morning.

At about 11.30am today, Wednesday October 19, a woman was hit by a black Chevrolet Aveo, the driver of which is helping police with enquiries, in the Tesco’s car park in Hostmoor Avenue in March.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon.

PC Phil Richardson said: “We are particularly keen to speak to a man who we believe tried to help by attempting to move the woman away from the moving vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.