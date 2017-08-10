Trio from Hughes in Wisbech set to tackle mountain challenge in memory of colleague Jon

Three men from Wisbech will be going on their own very special walk in the park this August Bank Holiday to raise money for charity.

David Youngs, Stephen Holt and Adam Gray, who all work at Hughes in The Market Place, will be heading to the Snowdonia National Park to benefit Marie Curie which provides care and support for people through terminal illnesses.

“We are doing this in memory of our work colleague Jon Foley who sadly passed away three years ago,” said David Youngs.

“I knew Jon was a great Welsh rugby fan and in talking to his daughters, Sian and Laurette, realised they were born in Wales sparking the idea of climbing Snowdon. I have climbed it before but that was over 10 years ago and remember it taking about five hours.

“Unfortunately, there are not too many mountains in the Fens to do any training on so it will be a real challenge.”

The gallant trio will be joined by Hughes area manager, Malcolm Tuff and Sam Potter from the Haverhill branch.

Anyone wanting to donate or sponsor can contact David Youngs on 01945 589878 or go to www.justgiving.com/Hughes-Snowdon