Two arrested over West Norfolk distraction raids

Two people have been arrested in connection with a series of alleged distraction burglaries across West Norfolk.

Police say a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s have been detained in connection with five alleged incidents in the borough and neighbouring Suffolk.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the pair would be questioned “in due course.”

The arrests were confirmed barely 24 hours after detectives issued an appeal for witnesses following raids on homes in Stow Road, Magdalen and Mill Road, Watlington on Tuesday morning.

Cash, cheques and jewellery were reported to have been stolen in the raids.

They followed an earlier incident in London Road, Downham last Friday, September 8, where a watch and a ring were stolen, and one in Wisbech Road, Outwell last month.

A similar incident was also reported at Lakenheath in Suffolk.

In each case, it was believed that elderly residents had been targeted by cold-callers offering cleaning services.

Officers said they were considering the possibility that the incidents may be connected.

They also urged residents to be vigilant against the threat of would-be thieves targeting vulnerable people.